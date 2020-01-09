ERC’s Sharjah Medical Centre treats 44,579 patients in 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, ERC, Medical Centre in Sharjah has provided medical services to 44,597 patients in 2019, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 391,803 patients since its establishment in 2008.

Abdullah Ghanem Al Muhairi, Director of the ERC branch in the Emirate of Sharjah, said, that the medical services are provided on the guidance of our wise leadership to people with low income, and reducing their suffering and pain, in addition to spreading the idea of volunteering in society.

The ERC Medical Centre in Sharjah offered medical care for patients in twelve specialities.

In the same context, the Emirates Red Crescent Medical Centre in Sharjah provides a variety of services for patients, including the laboratory service for blood tests, and a pharmacy that includes more than 500 items of medications serving about 1500 patients per month.