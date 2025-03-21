Erth Abu Dhabi Concludes Zayed Sports Tournament For Juniors 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Erth Abu Dhabi announced the successful conclusion of the Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025, held in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
The event paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose unwavering belief in the power of sports continues to inspire future generations and promote the values of discipline, teamwork, and excellence.
This year’s tournament witnessed an impressive turnout of young athletes including an increased participation of young UAE Nationals across all sports, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to nurturing youth talent and fostering a culture of sportsmanship.
The Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025 showcased exceptional youth talent across a variety of sports, drawing participation from leading clubs and academies in the region and beyond.
The football tournaments featured Under-10 and Under-12 teams, including Al Wahda FC, Wolves academy, Regional Sports, Real Madrid Academy, and others. In Jiu-Jitsu, standout participants represented The Force for Sports, Etizan Fitness, Delariva Abu Dhabi & Al Raha, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Club, UAE JJ, and Cobra RAK.
The Tournament also saw impressive numbers in other disciplines, with 153 participants competing in chess and 111 athletes from six countries—UAE, Latvia, Kenya, Russia, Lebanon, and Bahrain—taking part in gymnastics. Additionally, 122 individuals competed in the swimming competitions, further highlighting the depth of young sporting talent on display throughout the event.
In Football, the Under-10 category saw intense competition. Al Wahda FC claimed first place, taking home the gold medal. Second place went to Wolves Academy, while third place was awarded to First Star Academy.
For the Under-12 Football category, Al Wahda FC once again secured first place, demonstrating their dominance across age groups. Second place was achieved by Regional Sports, and third place went to Real Madrid Academy.
In the Jiu-Jitsu competitions, several teams stood out for their exceptional performances. Among the winning teams were The Force for Sports, Etizan Fitness, Delariva Abu Dhabi & Al Raha, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Club, UAE JJ, and Cobra RAK.
