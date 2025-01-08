Erth Zayed Philanthropies commits $40 million to support environmental, sustainable development programmes in Brazil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Erth Zayed Philanthropies has announced a transformative philanthropic commitment aimed at advancing environmental and sustainable development programmes in Brazil amounting to US$40 million, reinforcing its dedication to creating lasting, positive impact for communities around the world.

The announcement was made following the official visit to Brazil by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the discussions held with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in November 2024.

50 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Brazil, a partnership that continues to span diverse political, economic, and cultural areas.

As part of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies ecosystem, the commitments announced will include contributions from the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, and Clean Rivers.

Working in collaboration with partners in Brazil, these entities will implement a range of impactful programmes aimed at fostering environmental conservation and community empowerment. Key efforts include supporting Indigenous communities in the Amazon to enhance sustainable livelihoods, tackling plastic pollution in the Amazon to support the restoration of its ecosystems, expanding an agricultural initiative in Bahia State by planting 10,000 date palm saplings and training farmers in sustainable practices, and providing technical expertise to protect Brazil's rich biodiversity and critical ecosystems to support the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF). The TFFF, a US$250 billion mechanism established by Brazil to conserve the world’s tropical rainforests, was unveiled during a panel at COP28 in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said that strong partnerships are the cornerstone of addressing global challenges with strategic and sustainable solutions

“In recognition of the longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Brazil, we are pleased to announce this commitment through Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

When organisations collaborate, they bring together a diverse range of expertise, resources, and perspectives to address complex issues such as environmental conservation, community resilience, and sustainable development. It is through such initiatives that we transform ambition into action, ensuring that sustainable development is more than simply a goal – it is a promise we uphold with every step forward,” Sheikh Theyab stated.

He said that Erth Zayed Philanthropies initiatives aim to support projects with multiple social and environmental dimensions, especially those that improve livelihoods and achieve common objectives in enhancing economic and social development.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, highlighted the strategic ties between the UAE and Brazil, stating, “Since the establishment of bilateral relations 50 years ago, we have continued to reinforce cooperation and shared benefits with a focus on the years ahead. This is particularly significant in light of the UAE’s participation in the G20 process under Brazil’s presidency and the UAE’s membership of BRICS, as well as our close cooperation with Brazil in areas such as sustainability, COP30, and energy transition.”

Furthermore, Al Hashimy noted the two countries’ close cooperation in the field of renewable energy, affirming that the strength of the UAE-Brazil partnership is rooted in a shared responsibility to safeguard the planet and enhance the ability of communities to address environmental and social challenges.

She underscored that the UAE and Brazil play key roles in promoting environmental conservation to shape a prosperous and sustainable future.