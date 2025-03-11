Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Erth Zayed Philanthropies, along with The Founder’s Office, has unveiled the official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day, replacing the previous one as a symbol of its renewed commitment to preserving the profound humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Zayed Humanitarian Day unites communities in the spirit of giving, carrying forward the Founding Father’s vision. His dedication to philanthropy has become an integral part of Emirati identity, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to humanitarian causes both locally and globally.

To access all branding-related files, the guideline manual, and its annexes, please visit the official website: www.zhd.ae.