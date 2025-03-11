Open Menu

Erth Zayed Philanthropies Unveils Official Emblem For Zayed Humanitarian Day

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Erth Zayed Philanthropies, along with The Founder’s Office, has unveiled the official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day, replacing the previous one as a symbol of its renewed commitment to preserving the profound humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Zayed Humanitarian Day unites communities in the spirit of giving, carrying forward the Founding Father’s vision. His dedication to philanthropy has become an integral part of Emirati identity, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to humanitarian causes both locally and globally.

To access all branding-related files, the guideline manual, and its annexes, please visit the official website: www.zhd.ae.

Related Topics

Visit All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

10 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

12 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

12 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

12 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

12 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East