UrduPoint.com

ESCP Business School In Paris Awards Honorary Doctorate To Mohammad Al Gergawi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

ESCP Business School in Paris awards Honorary Doctorate to Mohammad Al Gergawi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The ESCP European Business School, the world’s longest-established business school, with equally accredited campuses in Paris, London, Berlin, Madrid, Turin, and Warsaw, has presented Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, with an honorary doctorate in government management and future strategies.

The Doctorate Honoris Causa was granted in recognition for Al Gergawi’s steady role in developing the methodologies of Government Management and enhancing their best-in-class implementation, by advancing the performance of government entities and services, as well as his unflinching commitment to best practices in governance and its due process.

The Award also recognised Al Gergawi’s substantial initiatives in reinforcing the efficiency of public administration and government rendition; introducing to the world an Emirati model for distinguished government performance, and sharing this successful model with the international community as an example to follow, benefiting many countries in the middle East and well beyond, to the world, as part of qualitative strategic partnerships that aim to elevate government work and exchange experience and the accrued expertise in the field of governance, public administration, and efficient government rendition.

The Doctorate also recognised Al Gergawi’s contributions to the foresight of Strategies of the Future through the strengthening of future forward-looking mechanisms, monitoring government developmental strategies, and anchoring UAE competitiveness in multiple international indices measuring efficiency of government work.

The ESCP Business School is a European business school with campuses in Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin, and Warsaw. It is consistently ranked among the best business schools in the world. In France, ESCP is one of the most prestigious and selective grandes écoles (the French equivalent of the US Ivy League) In the school’s two centuries in existence, it has only 17 times granted honorary doctorates, typically to national figures.

The ESCP international college today maintains over 140 academic alliances in 47 countries, and takes pride in its Alumni club embracing over 68,000 alumni in some 150 countries. The college offers 46 academic programmes in the doctoral and higher education programmes, and its campus is spread over 6 European cities; Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Torino, and Warsaw.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Education France UAE London Paris Berlin Turin Warsaw Madrid Middle East Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to ..

Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to business community

2 minutes ago
 ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

2 minutes ago
 PCAA launches app to facilitate public in reportin ..

PCAA launches app to facilitate public in reporting aviation sector related issu ..

2 minutes ago
 US Weekly Jobless Claims Little Changed Amid Recov ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims Little Changed Amid Recovery From COVID - Labor Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Four godowns sealed over hoarding of fertilizer

Four godowns sealed over hoarding of fertilizer

2 minutes ago
 Inaugural Sr World Hockey5s event tot take place i ..

Inaugural Sr World Hockey5s event tot take place in June next year

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.