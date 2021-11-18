ESCP Business School in Paris awards Honorary Doctorate to Mohammad Al Gergawi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The ESCP European Business School, the world’s longest-established business school, with equally accredited campuses in Paris, London, Berlin, Madrid, Turin, and Warsaw, has presented Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, with an honorary doctorate in government management and future strategies.

The Doctorate Honoris Causa was granted in recognition for Al Gergawi’s steady role in developing the methodologies of Government Management and enhancing their best-in-class implementation, by advancing the performance of government entities and services, as well as his unflinching commitment to best practices in governance and its due process.

The Award also recognised Al Gergawi’s substantial initiatives in reinforcing the efficiency of public administration and government rendition; introducing to the world an Emirati model for distinguished government performance, and sharing this successful model with the international community as an example to follow, benefiting many countries in the middle East and well beyond, to the world, as part of qualitative strategic partnerships that aim to elevate government work and exchange experience and the accrued expertise in the field of governance, public administration, and efficient government rendition.

The Doctorate also recognised Al Gergawi’s contributions to the foresight of Strategies of the Future through the strengthening of future forward-looking mechanisms, monitoring government developmental strategies, and anchoring UAE competitiveness in multiple international indices measuring efficiency of government work.

The ESCP Business School is a European business school with campuses in Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin, and Warsaw. It is consistently ranked among the best business schools in the world. In France, ESCP is one of the most prestigious and selective grandes écoles (the French equivalent of the US Ivy League) In the school’s two centuries in existence, it has only 17 times granted honorary doctorates, typically to national figures.

The ESCP international college today maintains over 140 academic alliances in 47 countries, and takes pride in its Alumni club embracing over 68,000 alumni in some 150 countries. The college offers 46 academic programmes in the doctoral and higher education programmes, and its campus is spread over 6 European cities; Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Torino, and Warsaw.