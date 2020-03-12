Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions to help ensure safety of millions of Expo 2020 visitors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) UAE firm Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions will help ensure the safety of millions of Expo 2020 visitors and participants as provider of secure communications for volunteers, security staff and first responders.

The firm has been named Official Secure Systems Provider for Expo 2020 Dubai, and will provide a secure, encrypted mobile telecommunications network for all handheld communications devices used at The World’s Greatest Show.

Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The safety and security of staff and all visitors to Expo 2020 is of paramount importance. Our partnership with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions underpins our promise to be one of the world’s most innovative World Expos in history – complementing many other agreements designed to ensure seamless and safe operations once we open our doors to the world on 20 October 2020.

"

Ali Bahlooq, General Manager, Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, said, "As a leading provider of secure telecommunications across the UAE, we are extremely proud to partner with Expo 2020 Dubai – the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

"Our established high-level customer base – which includes critical aspects of the UAE’s infrastructure such as Dubai Airports, Dubai Ports and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai – is testament to our secured solution offering. We are excited to bring this expertise to Expo 2020."

With more than 200 participants and millions of visitors, Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as a platform for international collaboration, innovation and meaningful partnerships that help create a better future for all. It will run for six months from 20 October 2020.