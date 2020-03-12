UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions To Help Ensure Safety Of Millions Of Expo 2020 Visitors

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions to help ensure safety of millions of Expo 2020 visitors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) UAE firm Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions will help ensure the safety of millions of Expo 2020 visitors and participants as provider of secure communications for volunteers, security staff and first responders.

The firm has been named Official Secure Systems Provider for Expo 2020 Dubai, and will provide a secure, encrypted mobile telecommunications network for all handheld communications devices used at The World’s Greatest Show.

Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The safety and security of staff and all visitors to Expo 2020 is of paramount importance. Our partnership with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions underpins our promise to be one of the world’s most innovative World Expos in history – complementing many other agreements designed to ensure seamless and safe operations once we open our doors to the world on 20 October 2020.

"

Ali Bahlooq, General Manager, Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, said, "As a leading provider of secure telecommunications across the UAE, we are extremely proud to partner with Expo 2020 Dubai – the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

"Our established high-level customer base – which includes critical aspects of the UAE’s infrastructure such as Dubai Airports, Dubai Ports and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai – is testament to our secured solution offering. We are excited to bring this expertise to Expo 2020."

With more than 200 participants and millions of visitors, Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as a platform for international collaboration, innovation and meaningful partnerships that help create a better future for all. It will run for six months from 20 October 2020.

Related Topics

World Technology Mobile UAE Dubai October 2020 Event All From Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE urges citizens to refrain from travelling to I ..

48 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

31 minutes ago

DC for action against butchers slaughtering undera ..

29 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 4 ..

29 minutes ago

Twitter staff ordered to work from home over virus ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 624

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.