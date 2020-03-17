ESMA achieves significant change in consumer culture

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, achieved a significant change in the country’s consumer culture while dealing with products in the country’s markets.

It has also supplied these markets with detailed information on every product, as well as their advantages and disadvantages, through the Federal "Manaa" system.

Since the launch of the system on ESMA’s application, which has been available on the Apple App Store and Android’s Play Store since October 2019, ESMA received 112 reviews from consumers, with 71 coming from Dubai, 30 from Abu Dhabi, six from Ajman, three from Sharjah, and one from Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah, while no reports were received from Ras Al Khaimah.

Abdullah Al Maeeny, Director-General of ESMA, said that the system has achieved significant success in terms of public interaction and use, noting that all segments of the community are using it.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, he stressed that ESMA’s activities are in line with the objectives of the National Agenda 2021, related to safety and security indexes and added that since the launch of the system’s updated version, 48 procedures have been taken to withdraw products as a result of consumer reports.

The withdrawn products include those containing dangerous substances, such as asbestos, which is classified by the World Health Organisation, WHO, as a cause of lung cancer, mesothelioma, throat cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as children’s toys, such as plastic dolls, that contain separate parts that might be dangerous to children.

Other withdrawn products include bottled water without the Emirati quality mark that guarantees their safe production, storage and distribution, as well as electrical products that do not offer energy efficiency cards, along with coffee and teacups, dishwashers, eyeliners, vehicle speed limiters, fridges, and other products.