ESMA achieves successes related to quality of UAE’s infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, has achieved, through the Emirates National Accreditation System, ENAS, several successes related to the quality of the UAE’s infrastructure, especially in the areas of conformity assessment.

On 9th June, the world celebrates the annual World Accreditation Day, which, this year, carries the slogan, "Accreditation contributes to improving food safety."

ENAS plays a key role in improving the work of conformity assessment bodies working in food safety sectors, including inspection laboratories, inspection agencies and halal certification authorities, to ensure consumer confidence in the efficiency of food supply chains.

Abdullah Abdul Qadir Al Muaini, Director-General of ESMA, said, "The authority’s actions and plans aim to serve the UAE National Agenda 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, in line with the country’s ambition to make our economy competitive against the best global economies, by raising national productivity and supporting national companies to achieve globalisation, as well as by investing in research and development in promising sectors, under a framework that will support the national economy and place our country among the world’s leading economies.

Al Muaini also highlighted the key role of ENAS in providing accreditation services to conformity assessment bodies, noting that some 22 percent of accreditation bodies work in sectors related to food safety verification.

He then explained that the total number of inspection laboratories, inspection agencies and conformity certification entities registered in the authority’s database and accredited with ENAS reached 117, which are all working to improve the quality and efficiency of their work, considering the direct impact on public health and community safety.

Dr. Rehab Al Amri, Director of the National Accreditation Department, stated that ENAS plays a key national role in conformity assessment activities, and its requirements are a safety valve for raising the quality and efficiency of conformity assessment activities that directly affect the community's health and peace.

On the importance of providing trade facilitation for products, including food products, Al Ameri pointed out that over the past three years, the authority has granted food factories 127 Halal certifications and 470 quality marks in multiple product categories.