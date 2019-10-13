ESMA approves FANR’s Laboratory as national laboratory for federal level

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, has certified the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation laboratory, FANR, as a national laboratory for the federal level to maintain the standard of radiation measurements.

The ESMA board of directors, BoD, also approved the implementation of a package of "bold initiatives" developed by the authority to support and promote its national marks and services, in line with the government's directions to support the national economy.

During the fourth meeting of ESMA’s BoD for 2019, chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Dubai, the BoD adopted a UAE standard in the oil and gas sector, and the modernisation of a mandatory standard for the energy efficiency labelling of electrical appliances, Part 1: Household air conditioners and Part 5: Commercial air conditioners.

The BoD also approved a memorandum to host the APAC General Assembly meeting in Abu Dhabi next year.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy and ESMA’s Chairman of the BoD, confirmed that the adoption of the radiation measurement standard in FANR, as a national standard, aims to raise the efficiency of radiation measurements and comply with international measurement standards in order to raise the competitiveness of the UAE and develop and enable national capacity in standardisation and awareness-raising activities.

ESMA has adopted a UAE technical assistance programme for countries, in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which will contribute to supporting the country's strategy, in terms of its contribution to development assistance.

Abdullah Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, ESMA’s Director-General, confirmed that the authority has, for the first time, adopted a number of qualitative standards during its work plans, such as cooperation with the National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises and Promotion.

ESMA has developed new sectors for its national marks, such as the services sector, which includes government services, maintenance services, health services, delivery, and more, as well as the food security sector, in relation to agricultural sustainability and hydroponics, construction, technology and smart systems, and the supply sector for spare parts and others.

The board of directors also approved the creation of a package of promotional initiatives.