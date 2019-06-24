UrduPoint.com
ESMA Carries Out Inspections On Pharmacies, Medical Equipment Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:01 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, carried out a series of inspections across multiple pharmacies and medical equipment centres in the Emirate of Dubai.

According to the Authority, the inspections are being carried out to ensure that medicinal and medical equipment supplies conform to the country's regulations and standards.

ESMA noted eight violations on 30 devises measuring blood pressure, thermometers and diabetes in four of the pharmacies that underwent inspections by the Authority.

Inspection campaigns are carried out across the year, explained Amina Zainal, Director of ESMA's Metrology Department. She said that the inspections seek to ensure that the pharma and medical industry suppliers conform with Technical Regulation No. 02 of 2012 for Medical Measuring Instruments.

