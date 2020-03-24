UrduPoint.com
ESMA Includes Brand Of Hand Sanitiser In 'Manaa' System

Tue 24th March 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) The "Federal Manaa", an intelligent product recall and incident reporting system, included "Shield Hand Sanitising Gel" in its database, to warn the public about the dangers of using it, due to its high percentage of methanol, which is dangerous to public health.

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, which manages the system for information sharing and control of consumer products, warned about the risk of using hand sanitisers in kitchens and other facilities that use fire for cooking and urged users to not store or place hand sanitisers near ovens.

The inclusion of the product in the system’s database is due to the coordination between ESMA and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, following the issuance of a related circular.

The product is also being withdrawn from the country’s markets, as part of the cooperation between ESMA and relevant regulatory and local authorities.

Dr. Yousef Al Saadi, Director of the Conformity Affairs Department of ESMA, stated that the circular to withdraw the product and include it in the system is a national responsibility, in light of the exceptional conditions facing the country and the high demand for hand sanitisers, noting that the products contain a high level of methanol, which is a hydrocarbon that is rapidly absorbed by the digestive system and poses direct risks to public health.

Informing consumers through the system, which is a preventive tool, will raise public awareness, he added.

