ESMA organises training programme in Indonesia on UAE halal products

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, held the 1st training programme for employees of the national accreditation committee, "KAN" and National Standards and National Standardisation Agency of Indonesia "BSN", in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

This training programme is aimed at raising the technical capabilities of OIC countries, under the umbrella of the UAE technical assistance programme, and reviewing the requirements for accrediting halal certification bodies.

The three-day training programme presented by Youssef Al Marzouqi, Head of Regulations Section,reviewed the UAE halal system and standards related to halal products and services, which seeks to expand the economic, commercial and technical cooperation with Indonesia, reflected in improving trade exchange opportunities between the two countries.

Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA Director General, confirmed that the authority adopted an Emirati programme of technical assistance to countries in October 2019, which would contribute to supporting the country's strategy, in contributing to development assistance.

The UAE technical assistance includes sending specialised experts within missions to provide technical training courses, develop specialised programmes, and provide an opportunity for those wishing to visit Emirati entities and institutions to benefit from the practical experience of the UAE’s in applying the best practices in different fields of standardisation.

Al Maeeni noted that Emirati-Indonesian relations are witnessing a remarkable economic advantage, especially with the doubling of the volume of trade exchange, which amounted to some AED13.7 billion (US$ 3.7 billion) during 2018, which represents an ideal growth opportunity in specific industries, such as the halal industry.