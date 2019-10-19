UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ESMA Presents UAE 'Halal System' Experience At GCC Standardisation Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

ESMA presents UAE 'Halal System' experience at GCC Standardisation Week

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, revealed the strengths of the UAE Halal system, which enabled it to spread reliably worldwide

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, revealed the strengths of the UAE Halal system, which enabled it to spread reliably worldwide.

It allowed the state to take the leading position in regional and international efforts in the Halal file, and provide advice to raise the technical capabilities of the countries wishing to join the UAE system.

More than 46 countries worldwide have interacted with the UAE Halal system, from North America to Australia, and from Russia to South America. As a milestone, it is compared to its counterparts issued years earlier.

ESMA identified six types of challenges facing the Halal industry globally and developed solutions in what looks like an "Emirati recipe for success". The challenges are consumer confidence in halal products, in addition to the lack of a system of mutual recognition in halal certificates, and finally the increasing number of unreliable halal marks.

This came up during the activities of the Gulf Standardisation Week 2019, organised by the GCC Standardisation Organisation, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week, with the participation of more than 20 speakers.

The GCC standardisation agenda was about the role of its standardisation bodies, standardisation partners, consumer protection and product control, as well as a review of Gulf experiences in the areas of conformity and trade facilitation.

Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA Director-General, said that the Authority is a reality for a study and research for this file, and presents the UAE's leading role regionally and globally.

ESMA monitored these challenges and presented them to the largest regional gathering, the Gulf Standardisation Week, as the UAE takes the lead in the Halal industry and is leading regional and international efforts to develop its Halal system.

The UAE has many strengths in the Halal file, through the UAE Halal system, which includes a legislative framework, a UAE system for the control of halal products and its components, and a plan to enforce the national system for the control of halal products.

About the role of the State in regulating the Halal industry globally, the UAE has become a global icon in this regard, Al Maeeni said.

Last year, ESMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organisation, to implement the first unified Arab Halal system, which includes 21 countries, and to unify the standards and marks of halal.

The system has been named the Arab Halal Programme, which includes mutual recognition among the Member States of the products under the mark, and reduces the cost of inspection and export to companies, he added.

Yousef Al Marzooqi, Head of Regulations and Rules section, reviewed the UAE legislative framework, the UAE Halal Products Control System, Slaughterhouse Registration Regulations, National Halal Mark, the UAE System of Control of Conformity Assessment Bodies, to develop a list of approved slaughterhouses within the scope of Halal, which includes more than "170" institutions and slaughterhouses approved in Europe, the United States and Australia.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Europe UAE Riyadh Lead United States Saudi Arabia 2019 From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will have their freedom from Indian occu ..

3 minutes ago

Japan to sign MoU with Pakistan to hire skilled Pa ..

19 minutes ago

Naqvi terms Larkana by-election peoples' verdict a ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaud ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP, SFDA pharma industry review cooperation

30 minutes ago

Ukraine Hopes to Secure 2nd IMF Loan Payout Before ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.