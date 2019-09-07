UrduPoint.com
ESMA To Reveal Rational Consumption Regulations At 24th World Energy Congress In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and metrology, ESMA, will reveal the UAE's technical regulations and standards that serve to rationalise energy consumption in the fuel, oil and gas, and petroleum product sectors, at 24th World Energy Congress, WEC, in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE is hosting the WEC from 9th to 12th September, 2019, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

ESMA will announce the most important national legislative efforts in this regard during the energy congress.

It will also be presenting projects for the modernisation of energy efficiency programmes for household appliances (refrigerators and freezers), petroleum products, electrical appliances, vehicles, water consumption, and the UAE system for the control of solar energy products.

Abdulla Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, ESMA Director-General, said that the Authority is leading the national legislative efforts in the fields of research and development and adoption of international standards in vital areas, including the energy file.

The UAE government supports scientific research and innovation, which foresees the developmental future of our country and charts the future of our coming generations, he added.

Energy Efficiency programmes implemented by ESMA, have contributed to energy-efficient products. The total energy efficiency cards issued reached 11.4 million for electrical products, distributed between home air conditioners (nearly 4.96 million products) and washing machines and dryers (2.4 million products), refrigerators (nearly 1.96 million refrigerators and freezers), dishwashers (nearly 181,000), electric storage water heaters (nearly 1.87 million), TVs (nearly 36,000).

In the water sector, (three million green labels) were issued for the products used in the health facilities to control the tools that guide the consumption of water, which contributed to savings of approximately two million gallons from the beginning of the mandatory application on July 2017 until the end of 2018.

Al Maeeni pointed out that the UAE government teams are working in an integrated manner, to achieve advanced levels. They are strengthening the legislative efforts in the UAE on energy efficiency, starting with vehicles sector (hydrogen, electric and hybrid).

"Through efforts to rationalise consumption in various devices and sectors, we currently have nine technical regulations," he said.

