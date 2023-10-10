(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), has lauded the decision taken by the UAE Cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the UAE Drug Corporation as an official body for the regulation and licencing of medical and pharmaceutical products, health care items, and nutritional supplements.

The Minister stressed that the Cabinet’s decision comes in line with the vision and strategy of the UAE’s leadership, which not only seeks to reinforce the country’s leading position in the pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing sector, but also enhance the robustness and sustainability of the health system in the UAE.

With the UAE becoming a regional leader in swiftly examining and approving regulatory documentation for medicines, medical products, and nutritional supplements, the initiative is expected to fortify drug security and promote the quality of life for patients and the broader community, Al Owais added.

He further noted that consolidating the responsibility for regulation and licencing of medical and pharmaceutical products, health care items, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, and products for veterinary and agricultural use under a single governmental entity marks a significant transformation. It will help establish a comprehensive and sustainable system for licencing and manufacturing within the country, boosting its capacity to offer sophisticated services and ensuring a steady supply of these essential products.

The Minister went on to say that the law underpinning the creation of the UAE Drug Corporation plays a vital role in supporting national proficiency in pharmaceutical manufacturing and fosters the development of domestic expertise in the sphere of research and development sustainably. This strategic move positions the UAE as a global hub for the pharmaceutical and medical industries, thereby significantly contributing to the nation's leadership and competitiveness in key sectors envisioned in the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

