Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom of Sheikh Zayed: Commander of the UAE Naval Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, said that the anniversary of the establishment of the UAE Naval Forces reflects the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who ordered, in May 1968, the establishment of the Naval Wing to support the Abu Dhabi Naval Force, which later became the UAE Naval Forces.

In his speech on the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of the UAE Naval Forces, Commander of the Naval Forces stressed that the UAE Navy has achieved consecutive successes, due to the unlimited support of the country’s leadership, including its guidance, oversight and encouragement.

The UAE Navy has witnessed significant development, he added, noting that it started as a small force with limited capacities, that was mainly responsible for protecting economic facilities close to the country’s shores. However, it has now become a significant naval force capable of protecting the country’s interests in all waters and equipped with several types of vessels with advanced capabilities.

"Our Naval Forces are lucky, as this year is the 53rd anniversary coinciding with our beloved country’s Golden Jubilee. On this occasion, we reiterate our pride for our Naval Forces and its progress and development, as well as its prominent international competitive and advanced stature, which began as an initiative of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the foundations of the progress we are witnessing today," he said.

"Since joining the Naval Forces, we always believed that we would witness the fruits of the excellent performance of our forces around the world. We pledge our readiness to defend our nation before Allah Almighty and our Supreme Commander," he added.

"Being an integral part of the UAE Armed Forces, the Naval Forces aim to maintain and reinforce its combat readiness at all times with a sense of professionalism," he added.

"On this occasion, on behalf of the officers, recruits and members of the UAE Naval Forces, we extend our most sincere greetings and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of the UAE Naval Forces," Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed stated.