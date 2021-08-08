Estedad, MBRU to strengthen medical research skills of 20 high school students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has announced its participation in The National Ambassadors Programme – Estedad, a capacity-building initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. Aligning with its goal of empowering scientific research and continuous innovation, MBRU will take part in the programme’s research track, according to an MBRU press release on Sunday.

MBRU’s collaboration with Estedad provides students with the scientific research methodology concepts, skills, and practical experience through undertaking a research project, allowing them to train in some of the skills needed to apply at their university studies.

The university, through this first of a kind programme in the UAE, introduced high school students to a diverse range of learning experiences in medicine and health sciences across three elements of an integrated academic health system: education, research, and clinical practice.

This two-week programme, which relies on experiential virtual learning, began on 25th July until 5th August, and was free of charge for participants. With the programme open to 20 high school students, participants were inspired to explore different career paths in the field of medicine and health sciences.

Commenting on MBRU being part of this National Programme, Dr. Laila Alsuwaidi, Associate Dean – Student Happiness and Wellbeing, Assistant Professor - Molecular Hematology at MBRU’s College of Medicine, said, "Students are highly encouraged to realise the importance of scientific research and its impact on different life’s aspects. Our collaboration with Estedad- National Ambassadors’ Programme will provide students with scientific tools they may require to identify challenges, collect and analyse relevant data, leading them to evaluate the findings and ultimately address the challenges.

"This process will allow them to delve into different research issues and make use of data and information they come across through their academic and personal lives."

The Estedad programme was launched in June 2020 and aims to provide high school students with the essential skills to grow in various fields including research, soft skills, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, and diplomatic skills. Moreover, it provides students with the knowledge and tools required to apply to universities.