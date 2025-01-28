Estonia Showcases Digital Health Leadership At Arab Health
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:46 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Estonia is bringing its pioneering innovations to Arab Health 2025, showcasing advancements in healthtech, set to drive transformative collaboration across the GCC region.
The country's digital health ecosystem is a testament to how technology can revolutionise healthcare. With 99% of its population health data digitised, Estonia offers solutions that integrate advanced technology into everyday healthcare, making it more efficient, accessible, and person-centred.
Having pioneered a data-driven ecosystem that ranked first in the 2024 Digital Health Index by Bertelsmann Stiftung, Estonia's use of interoperability, AI, and blockchain underscores its role in enhancing healthcare.
"Our fully integrated digital health system empowers every citizen with secure access to their online health records, seamlessly connecting data from healthcare providers across the nation. This initiative exemplifies how a collaborative approach between state-backed innovation and private sector expertise can revolutionise healthcare accessibility and enhance efficiency,” says Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE.
Estonia’s participation at Arab Health 2025 highlights opportunities for mutual collaboration with the GCC, leveraging each region’s strengths to advance healthcare innovation.
The expertise in data-driven healthcare and its successful implementation of digital health models align with the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to modernise healthcare systems.
By sharing best practices in areas such as e-prescriptions, integrated medical records, and digital health governance, Estonia and the GCC are well-positioned to drive forward their shared visions of healthcare excellence.
At Arab Health 2025, Estonia showcases health tech innovations from its thriving ecosystem — with the main focus on person-centred care, patient empowerment, and quality of life.
Reet Reinart-Okugbeni, a leading R&D expert at Estonia’s Applied Research Programme, stated, "With health tech solutions from various companies, Estonia’s advancements in AI-driven personalised medicine and integrated healthcare systems are leading the way, cementing its role in shaping the future of global healthcare. Estonia is making substantial strides in healthcare by investing in machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI for personalised medicine.”
She added, “The most important emerging trends encompass real-time health monitoring, blockchain-secured records, and next-generation telemedicine solutions.”
Recent Stories
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records
ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024
Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health
Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued at AED1.37 billion
More Stories From Middle East
-
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea5 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet5 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police5 minutes ago
-
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 20306 minutes ago
-
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah6 minutes ago
-
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx6 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss importance of public diplomacy, media in Moscow6 minutes ago
-
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab Health6 minutes ago
-
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records7 minutes ago
-
ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 20247 minutes ago
-
Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health7 minutes ago