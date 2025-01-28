Estonia showcases digital health leadership at Arab Health

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Estonia is bringing its pioneering innovations to Arab Health 2025, showcasing advancements in healthtech, set to drive transformative collaboration across the GCC region.

The country's digital health ecosystem is a testament to how technology can revolutionise healthcare. With 99% of its population health data digitised, Estonia offers solutions that integrate advanced technology into everyday healthcare, making it more efficient, accessible, and person-centred.

Having pioneered a data-driven ecosystem that ranked first in the 2024 Digital Health Index by Bertelsmann Stiftung, Estonia's use of interoperability, AI, and blockchain underscores its role in enhancing healthcare.

"Our fully integrated digital health system empowers every citizen with secure access to their online health records, seamlessly connecting data from healthcare providers across the nation. This initiative exemplifies how a collaborative approach between state-backed innovation and private sector expertise can revolutionise healthcare accessibility and enhance efficiency,” says Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE.

Estonia’s participation at Arab Health 2025 highlights opportunities for mutual collaboration with the GCC, leveraging each region’s strengths to advance healthcare innovation.

The expertise in data-driven healthcare and its successful implementation of digital health models align with the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to modernise healthcare systems.

By sharing best practices in areas such as e-prescriptions, integrated medical records, and digital health governance, Estonia and the GCC are well-positioned to drive forward their shared visions of healthcare excellence.

At Arab Health 2025, Estonia showcases health tech innovations from its thriving ecosystem — with the main focus on person-centred care, patient empowerment, and quality of life.

Reet Reinart-Okugbeni, a leading R&D expert at Estonia’s Applied Research Programme, stated, "With health tech solutions from various companies, Estonia’s advancements in AI-driven personalised medicine and integrated healthcare systems are leading the way, cementing its role in shaping the future of global healthcare. Estonia is making substantial strides in healthcare by investing in machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI for personalised medicine.”

She added, “The most important emerging trends encompass real-time health monitoring, blockchain-secured records, and next-generation telemedicine solutions.”

