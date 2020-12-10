UrduPoint.com
Estonia, UAE To Co-host Virtual Business Summit On Digitalisation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

Estonia, UAE to co-host virtual business summit on digitalisation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) Estonia and the United Arab Emirates are co-hosting a virtual conference Global Business Summit on 16th December, 2020. The aim of the event is to bring together private and public sectors to accelerate digital transformation in the fight against COVID-19.

Global Business Summit is bringing the world’s governments and businesses together to share some of the world’s best digital solutions, which can help confront the complex challenges posed by the pandemic. The sectors featured are health, education, e-governance, cyber security, food technology, smart mobility and logistics, finance and manufacturing.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underlined, "Countries equipped with the essential resources and capacities, and a firm commitment to promoting innovation and advanced technology have demonstrated their ability to overcome challenges affecting countries and peoples unequally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

Moreover, His Highness said, "Through a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors, our solutions must prioritise the welfare of all regardless of geography or ideology to uplift all members of the international community".

His Highness added, "Practical digital responses to complex issues are the way of the future, and the UAE is honoured today to partner with the Republic of Estonia in outlining a roadmap of global cooperation in this critical field to the benefit of humankind."

Foreign Minister of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu expressed hope that the event will inspire countries and business sectors globally to boost efforts in digitalisation. "The year 2020 has proven beyond expectations that we need strong digital infrastructures now more than ever before. Estonia has long-standing experience in this field, and our experience has shown that public and private sectors must work together in order to successfully achieve scalable and successful digital transformation," said Reinsalu.

Countries exhibiting their best digitalisation practices at the event include Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Finland, Austria, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Latvia and many others. Over 30 countries have stepped up to share their digital innovations that are making a difference in their countries.

Additionally, inspiring keynote speakers will be featured as well. The event can be publicly streamed at https://globalbusinesssummit.online/

