Estonia's President Visits Louvre Abu Dhabi

Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

Estonia's President visits Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, today visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi and toured its various sections, which narrate the stories of human creativity transcending cultures and civilisations.

During her tour of the museum, Kaljulaid was accompanied by Manuel Rabaté, Director of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, along with local officials, who briefed her about the museum’s artefacts and artworks.

Louvre Abu Dhabi champions the cultural achievements of mankind, from prehistory to the present day.

