Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE companies’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Defence of Estonia, emphasised that defence relations between Estonia and the UAE are experiencing significant growth, with increasing cooperation between Estonian and Emirati defence companies, particularly with EDGE Group, one of the world's leading defence firms.

Pevkur noted the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) witnesses rising interest in Estonian defence products, highlighting the great potential for expanding collaboration in this vital sector.

He indicated that Estonia aims to broaden its cooperation with the UAE by establishing strategic partnerships in defence, cybersecurity, and unmanned systems.

He also emphasised that Estonia's defence industry is emerging but is distinguished by innovation and specialisation in advanced technologies.

Pevkur revealed that Estonia’s defence industry is currently valued at €500 million annually, with ambitions to increase this figure three to four times, reaching €2 billion in the coming years.

He further highlighted that Estonia’s defence sector focuses on high-tech products, including robotics, automation, surveillance, and precision targeting, areas in which Estonia holds a strong global reputation.

He concluded by stating that the middle East is a key market for Estonian defence industries, given the region’s increasing demand for advanced defence solutions and cutting-edge technology.