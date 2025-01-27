Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultural cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Piret Hartman, Estonia's Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, highlighted the strong agricultural partnership between Estonia and the UAE, calling it a model of global success.

She noted significant progress in recent years, driven by Estonia's active role in major events hosted by the UAE.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Hartman said that Estonia has actively participated in the Gulfood for seven consecutive years with a shared pavilion showcasing its agricultural and food products, and is preparing for its eighth participation this year.

She also highlighted that Estonian companies have played a key role in building partnerships, boosting trade, and showcasing innovative agricultural products.

The Estonian Minister also noted that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February 2024 between the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Estonia's Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Climate of Estonia marks an important achievement in their cooperation.

The MoU aims to further develop this collaboration in the fields of food security, agricultural innovation, and water resources management.

She added that these efforts have resulted in a dynamic and growing trade partnership between the two countries in the agriculture and food sectors, based on shared values such as innovation, sustainability, and food security.

She drew attention to the increasing demand in the GCC region for sustainable, high-quality, traceable food products presents promising opportunities for Estonian food companies, which have a proven track record of innovation in this area and a strong commitment to meeting these needs. Hartmann also pointed out that the steady rise in trade volumes and the increasing presence of Estonian brands reflect Estonia's position as a trusted partner for the UAE.

Hartman indicated that agricultural cooperation between Estonia and the UAE could significantly contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and enhancing food security in the region.

She pointed out that Estonia supports multilateral cooperation through international organisations such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to address global food insecurity challenges.

The Estonian Minister noted the potential to expand cooperation with the UAE in areas like agritourism and marketing agricultural products. She said ongoing discussions show a shared interest in exploring new opportunities.

She expressed hope for creating a regional model of sustainable agricultural cooperation with the UAE and emphasised using innovation to boost food security and build a lasting partnership.