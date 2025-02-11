Eswatini to qualify 300,000 programmers for digital job market in copperation with UAE: Minister of ICT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,11th February, 2025 (WAM) – Savannah Maziya, Minister of Information, Communications, and Technology of the Kingdom of Eswatini, emphasised that cooperation between the UAE and Eswatini has made remarkable progress in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the internet of Things, as part of both countries’ efforts to enhance digital transformation.

Savannah Maziya told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai that since September last year, the UAE has successfully trained 50 teachers from Eswatini in these advanced specialisations. Additionally, it has established a framework to qualify 300,000 programmers, a step aimed at empowering young people and opening new opportunities for them in the digital job market.

She praised the strategic partnership with the UAE, which has provided her country with the opportunity to exchange expertise in digital policies and regulations.

This ensures a balance between digital security and attracting investments while maintaining a flexible and attractive business environment.

She added that cooperation between the two countries also extends to various fields, including enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in tackling cybercrimes and exploring remote job opportunities for Eswatini citizens in Emirati companies. This initiative helps utilise national talents without requiring migration.

She also noted that her country is in the process of establishing a specialised academy offering training programmes in programming, artificial intelligence, and space technology, in collaboration with the UAE. This initiative aims to keep pace with technological advancements and enhance the impact of these initiatives on economic and social development.