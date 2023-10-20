ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has announced the partnership with Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence, during GITEX Global 2023.

Under this partnership, Presight will create a single, easy-to-use, comprehensive, and holistic data platform for the Emirati workforce for ETCC that will integrate multiple large sets of workforce data, combined with advanced AI analytics to predict trends and make forecasts across various labour market areas.

The platform will include predictive analytics and forecasting integrated into ETCC systems, to enable insights that are focused on identifying market demand and improving the skillsets of the Emirati workforce. This will enable ETCC identify specific areas to develop partnerships and initiatives with an aim to increase employment opportunities in specialized and technical roles.

The partnership was signed during GITEX 2023 between Mohamed Al Alawi, Research and Studies Director at ETCC and Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of ETCC and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

Secretary-General of ETCC said, "Through this partnership with Presight, we will work to enhance the ETCC’s digital infrastructure and AI capabilities, with the aim of gaining insight into and adapting the specialties of the Emirati workforce in the private sector by utilising big data analysis to measure supply and demand, which would contribute to forecasting the future about the available opportunities, skills and competencies required.

Al Mazrouei added, “Under this partnership, a comprehensive and user-friendly data platform will be created for the Emirati workforce to help analyze labor market trends in the near future to enhance the decision-making process based on data analysis to increase job opportunities and fulfill the training needs of our youth so that they are fully prepared to contribute to the national economy.”

CEO of Presight said, “We are thrilled to partner with ETCC, leveraging our technological capabilities to enhance the Emirati workforce's competitiveness. This partnership puts advanced AI and big data analytics to practical use, enabling us to better understand and enhance the capabilities of the labor market. We are always eager to support UAE national initiatives, and contributing to this effort allows us to actively participate in the nation's advancement.”

The partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to strengthening the UAE's socio-economic structure through strategic national initiatives and technological advancements, and is aligned with the country’s vigorous efforts towards Emiratisation, boosting private sector employment, and elevating national educational and skill levels.

