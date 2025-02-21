ETG To Establish AED150 Million Facility In KEZAD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones and ETG Bio Green Polymer, a global leader in sustainable manufacturing have announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement to establish a state-of-the-art compostable polymers factory in KEZAD A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah).
The new facility will produce 100 percent sustainable polymers, helping manufacturers transition to plastic-free packaging solutions.
ETG is investing AED150 million in the 22,000 sqm facility reinforcing its commitment to pioneering green technologies for its polymers business and contributing to a circular economy. The plant will manufacture compostable polymer resin, which will facilitate the packaging industry’s move toward sustainable solutions, and boost KEZAD’s efforts in leading the development of a sustainable manufacturing hub.
The new ETG facility will leverage KEZAD’s world-class infrastructure, strategic market access, business-friendly environment with favourable policies and regulatory support to accelerate its market presence in the region.
Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said, “We are proud to welcome ETG to KEZAD’s ever expanding community of sustainable businesses. As a leader in bio compostable packaging solutions, ETG’s presence in KEZAD is a significant step forward in our endeavours to drive sustainability in industrial development, and will contribute to reducing environmental impact and promoting a circular economy.
“By supporting green industries in KEZAD, we are working towards advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a greener future and strengthening its position as a hub for sustainable manufacturing. We look forward to a successful partnership with ETG to enable meaningful change in the polymers industry.”
Kishore Kumar Reddy, CEO and Co-founder, ETG, said, “At ETG, we believe sustainability is the future of packaging. Our new facility in KEZAD marks a critical step in eliminating plastic.”
Shoukath Ali, Cofounder, ETG said: "We are excited to partner with KEZAD Group, which shares our vision for a greener planet.”
Tariq Iqbal, Cofounder, ETG, said, “Together, we will drive innovation, support the UAE’s sustainability goals, and set a new benchmark for eco-friendly manufacturing in the region.”
The polymers industry plays a crucial role in sustainability by embracing innovative solutions that minimise environmental footprint. Companies are designing reusable and recyclable products by increasingly adopting circular economy principles and advancements in sustainable production technologies that help to reduce waste and energy consumption. ETG’s new establishment in KEZAD will facilitate its mission to design a green future for the industry, and chart a path of growth for the company.
