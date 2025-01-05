Open Menu

Ethiopia Evacuates Thousands After Series Of Earthquakes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:31 PM

ADIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Evacuations are underway in Ethiopia following a series of earthquakes that struck the country yesterday and today, including a quake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale.

The quakes were centred in the Afar, Oromia, and Amhara regions, following months of increased seismic activity.

The Ethiopian government stated in a release, "These earthquakes are increasing in both size and frequency," adding that experts have been dispatched to assess the damage.

The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission reported that 20,573 individuals have been evacuated to safer areas in Afar and Oromia, out of a total of more than 51,000 people "at risk".

The commission clarified in a statement that plans are in progress to relocate over 8,000 people in Oromia in the coming days.

