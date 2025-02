ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The Ethiopian government has reaffirmed its firm commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency, aiming to challenge the prevailing stereotype of Africa as a continent reliant on aid.

In a press statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the government highlighted that in a world that often portrays Africa as perpetually dependent on aid, Ethiopia is working to reshape this narrative by taking decisive steps toward food self-sufficiency.

“Over the past six years, the Ethiopian government has implemented bold policies to enhance agricultural productivity, aiming not only to achieve food security but also to ensure long-term selfreliance. These efforts reflect Ethiopia’s commitment to breaking free from dependency and fostering sustainable development,” read the statement.

“We recognise that such a bold shift—moving away from reliance on external support—has drawn attention, including skepticism and criticism of our productivity and data. We are also aware of external efforts to undermine national progress and discredit our development efforts, particularly in the agricultural sector.

However, our resolve—along with that of the many smallholder Ethiopian farmers labouring for dignity—remains unwavering, as food security is not just a policy goal but an existential necessity for our nation and people,” the government said.

Speaking on its wheat cultivation efforts, the statement clarified,“ Ethiopia has made wheat production a central pillar in its journey toward food self-sufficiency. Through the expansion of irrigated farming, the use of improved seed varieties, and the adoption of modern farming techniques, the country has significantly increased its wheat yield and marketable surplus. This strategic focus has transformed Ethiopia from a wheat importer to a self-sufficient producer, showcasing the success of its agricultural policies, programs, and associated initiatives.”

The statement concluded with a call on the international community to support Ethiopia’s efforts in achieving food self-sufficiency, emphasising that this achievement would have a significant positive impact on regional stability and development.