Ethiopia's Top MP Lauds UAE's Development And Humanitarian Aid In His Country

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Ethiopia's top MP lauds UAE's development and humanitarian aid in his country

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) The UAE is a major contributor to and supporter of the humanitarian and development efforts being made by the government and people of Ethiopia to assist displaced persons and people affected by adverse humanitarian conditions, said Tagesse Chafo, the Speaker of the Ethiopian House of Peoples Representatives.

''The UAE has always been at the forefront in supporting the Ethiopian people in all circumstances,'' Chafo added during a recent visit to the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where he was welcomed by Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Assistant ERC Secretary-General for Support Services, and other top ERC officials.

The two sides explored areas of joint cooperation and coordination and the ERC's humanitarian and development role in Ethiopia.

They also reviewed the progress of development projects being undertaken by the ERC in Ethiopia.

Al Fahim said the ERC pays due attention to its relief and developmental projects in Ethiopia given the deep bonds between the Emirati and Ethiopian peoples.

From 1998 up to now, the ERC has implemented humanitarian and developments projects worth AED111.3 million of which AED22.6 million was emergency relief assistance, AED46.4 million was for construction and development projects, and AED42.3 million for seasonal programmes, stipends, and sponsorship of orphans.

