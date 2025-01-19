Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) A high-ranking delegation from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia visited the headquarters of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral collaboration, exchanging expertise, and gaining insights into Dubai Culture’s successful governance models and pioneering government practices.

The visit aimed to adopt best-in-class standards and practices in institutional performance, innovation, and comprehensive development.

This initiative aligns with the UAE-Ethiopia bilateral cooperation framework in government modernisation and development, under the partnership between the Government Knowledge Exchange Office and the Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government.

During the meeting, Dubai Culture officials provided a detailed overview of the Authority’s digital transformation platforms, smart systems, and innovative AI-powered solutions that enhance the delivery of cultural and artistic programmes.

The delegation was also introduced to Dubai Culture’s virtual tours across its cultural and heritage assets, designed to offer audiences unique educational and cultural experiences while fostering engagement with the local creative scene.

The delegation learned about Dubai Culture’s sustained efforts to cultivate a thriving and sustainable creative environment that empowers youth and talented individuals to hone their skills, express their ideas, and turn their visions into successful projects. Highlights included the Authority’s initiatives to engage talents through participation in events under the Sikka platform and its strategic projects and future plans aimed at positioning Dubai as a global hub for the creative economy by 2026.

Additionally, key Dubai Culture leaders engaged in discussions with the Ethiopian delegation, which included Asmamaw Mengistu, Head of Urbanisation Study and Legal Framework Preparation Desk at the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure; Biruk Nidaw, CEO of the Federal Digital Civil Service Committee; Yitagesu Desalegn, Deputy Director General at the Artificial Intelligence Institute; and Teferi Dejene, Head of Planning Service at the State Agency for Civil Service and Refugees and Returnees Service. The discussions focused on developing cultural exchange programmes, implementing the Sikka platform in Ethiopia, and leveraging Dubai Culture’s expertise to enhance cultural tourism in Ethiopia’s cultural centres and museums.