Ethiopian PM Arrives In UAE

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed arrived today in the UAE for a several-day visit.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, received the Ethiopian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation at the Presidential Flight airport in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and discussed friendship ties and cooperation between the UAE and Ethiopia and ways to enhance them in all fields during a meeting, which also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest.

The accompanying delegation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister included Ethiopian First Lady, Zinash Tayachew; Minister of Culture and Tourism Dr. Hirut Kassaw; Minister of Revenues Adanech Abebe, and Ethiopian Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil.

Also present were Ambassador of Ethiopia to the UAE, Suleiman Dedefo and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

