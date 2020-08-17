UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian PM Congratulates Mohamed Bin Zayed On Peace Treaty With Israel

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:45 AM

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on peace treaty with Israel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) ADDIS ABABA, 16th August 2010 (WAM) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abyi Ahmed congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the UAE's historic decision, announcing a peace treaty with Israel.

In a statement he posted on his Twitter account, the Ethiopian Prime Minister said: On behalf of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to both the people and governments of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel for taking the monumental decision to normalise relations between the two countries."

He further said, "I would like to commend my brother Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his leadership and I am confident the path to enduring peace in the middle East will be nurtured."

