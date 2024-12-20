Open Menu

Ethiopian Prime Minister Opens UAE-built Orphanage In Oromia Region

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 11:45 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The UAE has inaugurated its orphanage project in the Oromia region in Ethiopia as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Philanthropic and Humanitarian Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

This is part of the UAE’s development initiatives and pioneering efforts to enhance basic services in the African continent, especially in the health, education and service sectors.

Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, inaugurated the orphanage, in the presence of Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and a number of UAE and Ethiopian officials.

The attendees were briefed on the services provided by the project to more than 700 orphans, at a total cost of AED20 million, allocated for residences, two schools, a kindergarten, a library, a training centre, and spaces equipped for entertainment and games, in addition to administrative offices for officials and supervisors, with a well and modern pumps to provide water.

Dr. Abiy Ahmed thanked the UAE and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the great attention paid to the infrastructural needs of Ethiopia and other countries of the African continent. He also appreciated His Highness's keen interest in sustainable development and capacity building in Ethiopia across sectors.

He also stressed His Highness's role in developing the prospects of cooperation and partnership between the two countries in many vital areas, including in developmental support in housing and social, educational and health services.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei pointed out that the UAE’s humanitarian projects embodied the great legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He emphasised that the efforts to enhance UAE–Ethiopia cooperation in humanitarian and developmental initiatives emanated from the founder’s legacy and the current leadership’s commitment.

He said that the success of such projects undertaken by the UAE was thanks to the outstanding supervision by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, adding that the two countries are working on implementing more humanitarian and development projects that benefit the people.

