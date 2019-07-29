UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopians Break World Record For Trees Planted In One Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

Ethiopians break world record for trees planted in one day

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Ethiopians dug in to help plant more than 200 million trees in the climate change-ravaged country on Monday, breaking the previous world record.

Today Ethiopia is set in our attempt to break the world record together for a #GreenLegacy, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office tweeted earlier in the day.

More than 224 million saplings had already been planted by the afternoon, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported, beating the previous world record held by India.

Some schools and government offices were closed for the occasion and the prime minister told fellow Ethiopians to go out and make your mark, as he planted his own tree in the southern city of Arba Minch.

Abiy's Green Legacy initiative, launched in May, aims to plant a total of 4 billion trees by year's end.

Ethiopia's rapidly growing population and lack of arable land pose a problem for the impoverished east African nation.

In recent years environment has become a key issue in Ethiopia, the United Nations Development Programme says on their website.

The main environmental problems in the country include land degradation, soil erosion, deforestation, loss of biodiversity, desertification, recurrent drought, flood and water and air pollution.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Flood Water Drought Arba Minch Ethiopia May Undp Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

National Assembly session to continue till Aug 9

6 minutes ago

Plunderers can go abroad after returning national ..

6 minutes ago

Nadeem Afzal Chan urges PPP to resolve peoples pro ..

6 minutes ago

UN chief expresses sorrow over casualties in China ..

6 minutes ago

Algeria to begin Cup of Nations title defence by h ..

6 minutes ago

Britain hit record high of 38.7C last week: offici ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.