Ethiopia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will focus on its rich heritage, opportunities: Ethiopian Minister of Trade

By Salma Al Shamsi DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) Mesganu Arga Moach, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Commissioner-General of the Ethiopia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said his country’s pavilion, themed, "The Land of Origins and Opportunities," will focus on Ethiopia’s rich heritage and opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Moach said that the Ethiopian pavilion will showcase the innovative development of his country’s natural resources, industry, digital economy, cultural diversity and nature, noting it will also feature a model of the oldest human remains ever discovered, named "Lucy."

At 3.2-million-years-old, Lucy – locally named "Dinknesh" meaning ‘you are amazing’ in the Amharic language – is believed to be the oldest fossilised skeleton of a human ancestor ever found, after being discovered in the most north-eastern area of Ethiopia in 1974.

Lucy will be exhibited in the Ethiopia Pavilion for the entire 182 days of the Expo, providing visitors with an opportunity to meet and greet their oldest ever ancestor.

The Ethiopian pavilion will also present a vision of his country’s future for 2045, he added, noting that the expo will be an opportunity to enhance Ethiopia’s reputation.

The mission of Ethiopia's pavilion is to highlight its crucial role in shaping a better future for the entire world on many fronts, including in terms of trade, commerce, tourism and investment, he added.

Moach stressed that the UAE is a key partner of Ethiopia in various industries, most notably in the economic, investment, trade and tourism sectors, adding that his country’s participation will highlight its efforts to enhance its strategic ties with the UAE.