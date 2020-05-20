Etihad, Abu Dhabi partners unite in celebration of everyday heroes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, have partnered with various entities to produce a series of short inspirational videos which celebrate the compassion and resilience of everyday heroes living and working in the capital city.

Produced by academy Award winning media and entertainment company, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, the short films feature employees from W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Etihad Airways, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Careem and Aldar academies, the airline said on Wednesday.

The videos highlights unity under the theme ‘#strongertogether’, showing the real-life characters moving forward for the benefit of others in their community.