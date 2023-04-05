Close
Etihad Airways Achieves Milestone In Middle East's First Boeing 787 MPL Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Etihad Airways has achieved a significant milestone by completing the "Base Training" of the first of its cadet pilots on an actual Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of its Multi-Crew Pilot License (MPL) programme.

The "Base Training" flights are supervised by qualified instructors and train cadet pilots on take-off and landing techniques. Upon completion of this training, cadet pilots will further advance their skills on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, considered the most advanced wide-body aircraft in the market.

Launched in collaboration with IATA and the GCAA in October 2020, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner MPL programme aims to meet the growing demand for highly skilled pilots in the industry by offering an accelerated and advanced curriculum.

The programme provides cadets with structured training tailored to the airline, its aircraft, and its operational environment.

It includes theoretical knowledge, simulator training, and on-the-job flight training with experienced instructors on the aircraft.

Etihad Airways COO, Mohammad Al Bulooki, said, "Etihad's UAE national cadet pilots are the first to complete this significant milestone on one of the world's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner MPL programmes."

The base training flight was flown successfully by Second Officers Aya Saleh Alaudhli and Abdulla Rasheed Alsheebani under the supervision of Captain Suraj Weerasekera.

Second Officer Aya Saleh Alaudhli expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thanks to our leadership and their belief in Emirati women, I am proud and privileged to be in the first batch of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner MPL programme that Etihad has successfully pioneered."

