Etihad Airways adds more flights to Seychelles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Etihad Airways will be operating more flights to Seychelles from October to provide holidaymakers and families with convenient travel options to the tropical island.

The national airline of the UAE will upgrade its Seychelles service from four to five weekly flights from 7th October, as well as operate seven additional services between 15th and 24th October to coincide with the half-term holidays.

Martin Drew, Etihad’s Senior Vice President Sales and Cargo, said, "Seychelles is a one-of-a-kind destination, and with vaccinated travellers in the UAE being able to fly there and back without quarantine, it is the perfect destination for a short getaway or a longer family holiday."

Travellers will need to present a negative PCR test before boarding Etihad Airways flights.