UrduPoint.com

Etihad Airways Adds More Flights To Seychelles

Faizan Hashmi 16 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Etihad Airways adds more flights to Seychelles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Etihad Airways will be operating more flights to Seychelles from October to provide holidaymakers and families with convenient travel options to the tropical island.

The national airline of the UAE will upgrade its Seychelles service from four to five weekly flights from 7th October, as well as operate seven additional services between 15th and 24th October to coincide with the half-term holidays.

Martin Drew, Etihad’s Senior Vice President Sales and Cargo, said, "Seychelles is a one-of-a-kind destination, and with vaccinated travellers in the UAE being able to fly there and back without quarantine, it is the perfect destination for a short getaway or a longer family holiday."

Travellers will need to present a negative PCR test before boarding Etihad Airways flights.

Related Topics

Holidays UAE Seychelles October Family From

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.