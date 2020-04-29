Etihad Airways adds more special flights across its global network

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Etihad Airways continues to increase the number of special flights it is operating from Abu Dhabi to several key destinations around the world, as it prepares for an eventual return to scheduled flights, subject to the lifting of current travel restrictions.

Throughout May, the airline will increase frequencies on recently announced special flights from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Tokyo Narita, Zurich, the airline said in a statement Wednesday. It will also add flights to Dublin and New York JFK.

The airline added that it continues to follow all UAE and international government and regulatory authority directives, and has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer wellbeing programme, to boost its already stringent procedures, and to ensure the highest standards of hygiene at every touch point of the guest journey, including social distancing in-flight.

Etihad said it has also revised its meal service to ensure it upholds international COVID-19 health and hygiene requirements, while continuing to offer a high-quality inflight dining experience.

Flights are available for booking through the company's website, mobile app, or by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre, or via a local or online travel agency. UAE nationals wishing to return back to the UAE should contact their local UAE embassy or consulate.