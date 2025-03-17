Etihad Airways Adds Third Daily Flight To Moscow
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 03:33 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Etihad Airways strengthened its presence in Russia with a significant capacity increase on its Abu Dhabi-Moscow route, providing enhanced travel options between the middle East and Russia.
From 1st October, Etihad is adding a third daily flight between Abu Dhabi and Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO), increasing the service to 21 flights per week. The expanded service operates on an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 8 Business and 150 Economy seats.
In addition to the Moscow frequency increase, Etihad continues to expand its network with new routes planned for 2025, including a new service to Sochi, Russia's premier resort destination on the Black Sea coast, starting from 29 May.
The increased Moscow service creates better connections for travellers from Russia to Etihad's expanding global network, particularly to popular destinations across the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The triple-daily flights are perfectly timed to facilitate both business travel and leisure trips, giving guests the option to choose departures throughout the day to suit their schedules.
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition
Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..
Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend
DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure sustained leadership ..3 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow3 minutes ago
-
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth in 20243 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana3 minutes ago
-
Moscow's Museum of World Folk Tales explores fairy tales of BRICS countries3 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May4 minutes ago
-
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament4 minutes ago
-
Iraq, Türkiye discuss cooperation in energy, water sectors4 minutes ago
-
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government4 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General4 minutes ago
-
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition4 minutes ago