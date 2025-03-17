Open Menu

Etihad Airways Adds Third Daily Flight To Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 03:33 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Etihad Airways strengthened its presence in Russia with a significant capacity increase on its Abu Dhabi-Moscow route, providing enhanced travel options between the middle East and Russia.

From 1st October, Etihad is adding a third daily flight between Abu Dhabi and Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO), increasing the service to 21 flights per week. The expanded service operates on an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 8 Business and 150 Economy seats.

In addition to the Moscow frequency increase, Etihad continues to expand its network with new routes planned for 2025, including a new service to Sochi, Russia's premier resort destination on the Black Sea coast, starting from 29 May.

The increased Moscow service creates better connections for travellers from Russia to Etihad's expanding global network, particularly to popular destinations across the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The triple-daily flights are perfectly timed to facilitate both business travel and leisure trips, giving guests the option to choose departures throughout the day to suit their schedules.

