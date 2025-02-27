Open Menu

Etihad Airways, Air Europa To Expand Strategic Partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and leading Spanish-based carrier Air Europa are set to work towards a strategic partnership, enhancing commercial and operational ties to provide travellers with wider choices, higher quality services, and increased value.

Etihad is increasing its flights to twice daily to Air Europa’s hub in Madrid from summer 2025, providing seamless access between Abu Dhabi and Spain.

The partnership would further strengthen connectivity between Europe and Latin America, and the middle East and Asia, creating seamless travel options across these key regions.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial of Etihad Airways, said, "We are in discussions to establish a strategic partnership covering a range of activities, including deepening our codeshare and frequent flyer programme, enabling both airlines to expand into new frontiers, and a potential wet lease operation with an Air Europa aircraft between Madrid and Abu Dhabi.

“Any partnership will work towards benefiting customers of both airlines, underscoring our commitment to providing our valued customers with a seamless travel experience and access to a wider network, including Air Europa’s leading Latin America Network.

Richard Clark, Air Europa's General Manager, said, ‘We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Etihad Airways into a scenario that will be even more rewarding for our customers. By initiating our operations between Madrid-Barajas and Abu Dhabi, it will further extend our reach to the Middle East and Asia, opening up more possibilities to connect both regions to the Americas via Europe, while offering the highest standards of quality."

Etihad and Air Europa already have a partnership that includes bilateral codesharing and allows members of their frequent flyer programmes to earn and redeem miles on each other's flights.

The enhanced collaboration would further solidify Air Europa’s footprint in the Middle East and Asia, leveraging Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub to unlock greater connectivity for its customers.

