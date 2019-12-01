UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways Aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan Thrill Crowds With Spectacular Fly-past

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 09:15 PM

Etihad Airways aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan thrill crowds with spectacular fly-past

YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) Race goers were thrilled by a spectacular Etihad Airways and Fursan Al Emarat fly past minutes before the start of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2019.

Etihad Airways’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A380 led the aerial parade over Yas Marina Circuit’s start line at 16:57pm.

A sell-out Grandstand crowd witnessed the impressive display that saw Eithad Airways’ two aircraft and the seven Aermacchi MB-339A fast jets of Fursan Al Emarat flying at 400km per hour at 800 feet above the start/finish line just minutes before the start of the F1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

Your Thoughts and Comments

