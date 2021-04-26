UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways Announce Partnership With Esports Team Nigma

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:45 PM

Etihad Airways announce partnership with Esports Team Nigma

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Etihad Airways today announced a partnership with World Champion Esports team "Nigma", the organisation founded by The International 7 champions.

Nigma will be the first esports team ever to be sponsored by a major airline and the Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways will make sure the team and its support staff will arrive, relaxed, refreshed and on time for their packed global schedule. This partnership further cements the team’s position as one of the leading esports organisations in the world and provides them the chance to grow within the billion-dollar esports industry.

The announcement follows the news that the team will be relocating to Abu Dhabi, under their partnership with AD Gaming. The collaborative initiative pioneered by twofour54 Abu Dhabi, aggregates the emirate’s drive to build a thriving gaming and esports ecosystem in the region.

Mohamed Morad, Co-Founder of Team Nigma, said, "As a kid I dreamt of becoming a pilot so partnering up with my favourite airline is special on both a personal and a professional level. "When competing on the highest level, our team and staff constantly need to travel around the world to face the top Dota 2 teams and the immense resources and expertise Etihad Airways will provide us, are going to help our players and staff reach new levels.

"

Christoph Timm, Co-Founder of Team Nigma, said, "We are grateful that Etihad Airways committed to a long-term partnership especially during these testing times. Like us, Etihad believes in supporting and developing new upcoming talents from the region and see esports as a major industry for the region."The amount of support they have already shown us is admirable. This is just the beginning of our journey together, and we look forward to more unique activations in the future."

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships at Etihad Airways, said, "The gaming industry is rapidly gaining prominence, and in line with Abu Dhabi’s investment in the industry, Etihad is proud to lead the way and be the first major global airline to partner with an esports team. This is another proof point of our industry leading approach to sports sponsorships."

