Etihad Airways Announces A New Codeshare Agreement With Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

Etihad Airways announces a new codeshare agreement with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced a codeshare agreement with Abu Dhabi’s first low-cost airline, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

"Effective 9th July, Etihad will place its ‘EY’ code on Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to the Egyptian city of Alexandria on 14th July, followed by the Nile city of Sohag the next day," Etihad Airways said in a statement on Thursday.

The new agreement enables guests to book Etihad flights in conjunction with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services, connecting its global route network beyond the UAE capital to new airline’s routes.

Etihad plans to add further codeshare destinations to the partnership scope as more Air Arabia Abu Dhabi destinations are announced in the coming weeks.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish an independent joint venture company that will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with Abu Dhabi International Airport as its hub. The airline will start its operations with two Airbus A320 aircraft based at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

