Etihad Airways Announces Additional Special Passenger Flights

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Etihad Airways announces additional special passenger flights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced a series of special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, Dublin, London Heathrow, Tokyo Narita and Zurich, in addition to those previously published.

Etihad Airways has been operating special flights which have allowed passengers stranded in the UAE due to COVID-19 restrictions, the opportunity to return home, the airline said in a statement. The flights also support the ‘UAE food Security Programme’ by utilising belly-hold capacity of passenger aircraft for cargo.

The airline continues to repatriate UAE citizens on return sectors, where possible, and carry fresh produce as belly-hold cargo back to Abu Dhabi.

In addition to these newly announced destinations, Etihad continues to operate special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to several destinations including Amsterdam, Jakarta, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul Incheon, and Singapore.

These special flights from Abu Dhabi will be available for booking through etihad.com, the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency. UAE nationals wishing to return back to the UAE should contact their local UAE embassy or consulate.

