UrduPoint.com

Etihad Airways Announces Flights To Medina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:15 PM

Etihad Airways announces flights to Medina

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Etihad Airways has announced the launch of flights to Medina from 27th November 2021.

Medina will be served three times weekly from Abu Dhabi using a modern two-class Airbus A321.

Fatma Al Mehairi, Vice President Sales UAE at Etihad Airways, said, "We look forward to reconnecting Abu Dhabi with Medina, a city of enormous historic and religious significance for Muslims around the world. Our flights will support the growing demand for religious travel and strengthen the existing air links between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a key travel market for Etihad Airways."

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Medina Saudi Arabia November Market Muslim From

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness ..

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingest ..

11 seconds ago
 UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

14 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedu ..

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpas ..

15 minutes ago
 11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for co ..

11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for collective action and increased ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.