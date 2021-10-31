Etihad Airways announces flights to Medina

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Etihad Airways has announced the launch of flights to Medina from 27th November 2021.

Medina will be served three times weekly from Abu Dhabi using a modern two-class Airbus A321.

Fatma Al Mehairi, Vice President Sales UAE at Etihad Airways, said, "We look forward to reconnecting Abu Dhabi with Medina, a city of enormous historic and religious significance for Muslims around the world. Our flights will support the growing demand for religious travel and strengthen the existing air links between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a key travel market for Etihad Airways."