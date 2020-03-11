Etihad Airways announces move to Beijing’s Daxing International Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) Effective 1st June 2020, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will transfer all its flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Beijing, and its flights to and from Beijing to Nagoya, Japan, to the new state-of-the-art Beijing Daxing International Airport, PKX.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, "In October last year, Abu Dhabi Airports inked a sister-airport partnership with Beijing Daxing International Airport, which will strengthen the capital-to-capital link. Today, we are proud to announce that Etihad Airways will be one of the first airlines in the region to move to Beijing’s iconic Daxing International Airport.

"Since launching flights between Beijing and Abu Dhabi 12 years ago, we have experienced huge growth in China’s tourism and aviation markets, and enjoyed strong demand from business and leisure travellers, and cargo, assisted by direct services, codeshare partners, the mutual visa-exemption policy between the two nations implemented in January 2018, and the great joint efforts put into promoting bi-directional routes. The move also further reinforces our commitment to the China market and our Chinese guests, and contributes to the promising bilateral relationship.

"Whilst the spread of COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for all airlines serving China, with a massive drop in demand on key routes, we remain optimistic that the situation will improve by the summer and we continue serving Beijing from Abu Dhabi presently, demonstrating our unwavering support and commitment to our Chinese partners and the China market as a whole," Mr. Kamark added.

Maarten de Groof, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We are proud that Etihad Airways is among the first airlines in the region to serve Beijing Daxing International Airport. Our sister-airport partnership with Beijing’s brand new airport reflects the importance of our long-standing relationship with the Chinese airport sector. Such cooperation and the ever-growing popularity of Abu Dhabi as a destination has enabled this transfer of flights to Beijing’s new airport and we look forward to continue working with Etihad and our Chinese colleagues to enhance our partnership at all levels in the years ahead."

The daily flights will continue to be operated by the technologically advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliner, featuring the airline’s innovative, award-winning cabin designs and products, complemented by its acclaimed service and hospitality.