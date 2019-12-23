UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Announces New Seasonal Flights To Malaga

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Etihad Airways announces new seasonal flights to Malaga

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) Etihad Airways has announced that it will launch new seasonal flights to Malaga in Spain, to meet strong customer demand from across the UAE and GCC for flights to the popular gateway to the province of Andalucía.

Three weekly flights will operate via the Moroccan capital, Rabat, from 26th June to 13th September, 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Malaga has been on our wish-list for some time and we are tremendously pleased to announce summer season services to the Costa del Sol, a region which for decades has been popular with travellers from across the United Arab Emirates. This will be the only service between the UAE and the main gateway to Andalucía.

"Together with Madrid and Barcelona, Malaga will be Etihad’s third destination in Spain, further boosting our successful operations to the Iberian Peninsula.

The new flights will be operated by our next-generation 787 Dreamliners, ensuring we provide the best product and service to our customers heading on business or on holiday."

Etihad Airways’ three-class version of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner features 8 private First Suites, 28 Business Studios and 190 Economy Smart Seats. The introduction of the aircraft will also provide new belly-hold cargo capacity between southern Spain and Abu Dhabi, and beyond to destinations on Etihad’s global route network.

The number of visitors from the UAE to Spain has been rising rapidly, thanks in part to a successful Schengen visa waiver programme introduced for UAE nationals in 2015.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi Rabat Malaga Barcelona Madrid Spain United Arab Emirates June September Visa 2015 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan holds municipal elections

1 minute ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC believes in diversity and suppor ..

15 minutes ago

The OIC closely follows up the recent Developments ..

15 minutes ago

NATO Chief Says Ready to Meet With Putin in 'Right ..

8 minutes ago

Islamia University Bahawalpur 'Majlis-e-Mabahisa' ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthens last week

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.