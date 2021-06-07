Etihad Airways announces new summer routes to Mykonos, Santorini, Malaga

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will launch seasonal flights to Greece’s most popular islands, Mykonos and Santorini, and the famous southern Spanish city of Malaga in Andalusia.

Mykonos will operate between 8 July and 11 September 2021 and Santorini between 9 July and 12 September 2021. Both destinations will benefit from a twice weekly direct service on an Airbus A320.

With a safe travel corridor established between the UAE and Greece, fully vaccinated individuals now have more opportunities to enjoy quarantine free travel. Travellers can enjoy Mykonos’ Mediterranean cuisine or admire Santorini’s unique architecture. Just over four hours from Abu Dhabi, Etihad’s new flights to the Greek islands complement the airline’s existing service to Athens.

As Spain prepares to reopen to international vaccinated travellers from 7 June 2021, Etihad will launch new flights to Malaga, twice a week, between 9 July and 15 September 2021. Flights to Malaga will operate using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering Economy Space and Neighbour-free seating options.

The new service will provide greater choice and convenience for leisure travellers between the UAE and Spain, with Etihad now serving three destinations between the two countries – Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga.

For Etihad Guest Members wanting to redeem their well-earned miles, Mykonos, Santorini and Malaga are ideal destinations. Members have access to best value seats with their miles, plus countless hotel and car partners to suit their travel needs.

As border restrictions ease and safe travel corridors are implemented, Etihad continues to broaden its network by adding services and frequencies across key markets. Today’s announcement on the Greek Islands and Malaga follows the recent resumption of services to Athens, Casablanca, Nairobi, Phuket, Rabat and Seychelles.

To simplify the travel experience and provide additional peace of mind, Etihad recently launched Verified to Fly, allowing guests to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport. Travellers who use Verified to Fly can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker and smoother experience. To use the Verified to Fly service, guests can sign-up by visiting Manage my Booking and will receive further information on how to submit their documents.