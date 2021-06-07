UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Announces New Summer Routes To Mykonos, Santorini, Malaga

Sumaira FH 20 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Etihad Airways announces new summer routes to Mykonos, Santorini, Malaga

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will launch seasonal flights to Greece’s most popular islands, Mykonos and Santorini, and the famous southern Spanish city of Malaga in Andalusia.

Mykonos will operate between 8 July and 11 September 2021 and Santorini between 9 July and 12 September 2021. Both destinations will benefit from a twice weekly direct service on an Airbus A320.

With a safe travel corridor established between the UAE and Greece, fully vaccinated individuals now have more opportunities to enjoy quarantine free travel. Travellers can enjoy Mykonos’ Mediterranean cuisine or admire Santorini’s unique architecture. Just over four hours from Abu Dhabi, Etihad’s new flights to the Greek islands complement the airline’s existing service to Athens.

As Spain prepares to reopen to international vaccinated travellers from 7 June 2021, Etihad will launch new flights to Malaga, twice a week, between 9 July and 15 September 2021. Flights to Malaga will operate using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering Economy Space and Neighbour-free seating options.

The new service will provide greater choice and convenience for leisure travellers between the UAE and Spain, with Etihad now serving three destinations between the two countries – Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga.

For Etihad Guest Members wanting to redeem their well-earned miles, Mykonos, Santorini and Malaga are ideal destinations. Members have access to best value seats with their miles, plus countless hotel and car partners to suit their travel needs.

As border restrictions ease and safe travel corridors are implemented, Etihad continues to broaden its network by adding services and frequencies across key markets. Today’s announcement on the Greek Islands and Malaga follows the recent resumption of services to Athens, Casablanca, Nairobi, Phuket, Rabat and Seychelles.

To simplify the travel experience and provide additional peace of mind, Etihad recently launched Verified to Fly, allowing guests to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport. Travellers who use Verified to Fly can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker and smoother experience. To use the Verified to Fly service, guests can sign-up by visiting Manage my Booking and will receive further information on how to submit their documents.

Related Topics

UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi Car Athens Nairobi Rabat Casablanca Malaga Barcelona Madrid Phuket Spain Seychelles Greece June July September Border Market National University From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Augustine grieved over loss of lives in trains acc ..

4 minutes ago

15 arrested for flying kite

4 minutes ago

Independent Safety Check Needed at Bangladeshi Isl ..

7 minutes ago

England fined for slow over-rate in New Zealand Te ..

7 minutes ago

WSSP launches 14-Day sanitation campaign; teams to ..

7 minutes ago

US Must Revitalize Alliances to Outcompete China - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.