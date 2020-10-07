Etihad Airways becomes first airline in UAE to roll out electronic technical logs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced that it is the country’s first airline to implement electronic technical logs (eTech logs) for airline operations.

According to Etihad, the approval from the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, for implementation on Etihad’s freighter fleet accelerates the journey towards paperless airline operations which is a key initiative for Etihad Airways and the GCAA.

The implementation on Etihad’s Boeing 777 freighter fleet follows three months of trials in partnership with the GCAA, where eTech logs replaced paper logbooks currently used by flight crew and engineers to document all flight and maintenance information.

Although modern aircraft are technologically advanced, most airlines continue to use paper-based logbooks. By replacing paper documentation, eTech logs provide real-time data capture that can be shared with multiple stakeholders, from the air to the ground - increasing operational efficiency, reducing delays and costs.

Paul Kear, Senior Vice President Technical, Etihad Airways, said, "Etihad Airways is proud to have partnered with the GCAA to be the first airline in the UAE to use electronic technical logs in our fleet. This initiative supports Etihad’s innovation and sustainability goals, which are core values for the airline, Abu Dhabi, and the UAE. The digitalisation of our technical logs will go a long way towards enhancing the operational efficiency and airworthiness of our fleet and this is a monumental step forward for aviation in the UAE.

"

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, "The GCAA have approved Etihad to implement electronic technical logs for their Boeing 777 freighters. This is a historic achievement not just for Etihad but for the aviation industry in the UAE. This initiative supports the GCAA’s vision for paperless operations and we thank Etihad Airways for their pioneering efforts."

Steve Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Conduce, the technology provider for the eTech logs, said, "We see eTech logs as a ‘disruptive technology’ in the aviation industry bringing significant benefits to airlines and the entire industry. We are excited to be working with Etihad Airways in its implementation, a first in the UAE."

The eTech logs will contribute to Etihad’s sustainability programme aimed at reducing the carbon footprint and impact of aviation on the environment through driving sustainable practices across its operations. By replacing paper documentation with electronic logs across Etihad’s freighter fleet, an estimated 166 trees will be saved and approximately 6 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions will be reduced per annum.

Following implementation on the freighter fleet, Etihad plans to implement eTech logs on the backbone of its fleet – the Boeing 787 Dreamliners – and the rest of its passenger fleet by 2021.