Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings To Enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position As Premier Global Medical Tourism Hub
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 02:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, to advance Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global hub for medical tourism.
The collaboration is a gateway to world-class healthcare for international patients and expands access to medical services for Etihad employees and their families.
The MoU was signed by Dr. Muntaser Husein, Director of Health and Wellbeing at Etihad Airways, and Dr. Mohammad Qaddoura, COO, Abu Dhabi Emirate and Oman at Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.
By combining Burjeel’s advanced medical expertise with Etihad’s international reach, the collaboration will support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to welcome more medical tourists and deliver high-quality healthcare solutions. The agreement also establishes referral pathways for international patients, allowing for direct case management and clinician access.
Through this collaboration, Burjeel Holdings will ensure comprehensive healthcare coverage for Etihad’s workforce and their families by providing seamless access to its network of hospitals and medical centers across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.
“This collaboration will streamline medical services for international travelers seeking specialised treatment in Abu Dhabi The partnership with Burjeel Holdings allows us to provide our employees and their families with exceptional medical care, offering access to some of the most advanced healthcare services in the region,” said Dr.
Muntaser Husein.
As part of the agreement, Burjeel will introduce health awareness programmes and wellness lectures to support employee well-being. Additionally, priority access to medical services will be provided, ensuring streamlined procedures and enhanced healthcare privileges for all Etihad employees.
Dr. Mohammad Qaddoura commented, “Joining hands with Etihad Airways strengthens our commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for medical tourism, offering seamless access to world-class healthcare for travelers and residents alike.
By integrating Burjeel Holdings’ healthcare expertise with Etihad’s global network, we are creating a seamless system for medical access, high-quality treatment, and unparalleled patient experience. Our goal is to ensure that every traveler, employee, and family member can receive world-class medical care with ease and efficiency.”
The agreement builds on Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to expanding healthcare accessibility in the UAE. Last year, the Group launched the 24/7 Burjeel Airport Clinic at Zayed International Airport, providing round-the-clock medical support to travelers, airport staff, and international patients in need of specialised care.
